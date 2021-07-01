Police Investigate Sudden Death of Child in Linstead, St. Catherine

IPROB INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A father and his female companion have been taken into custody by the Linstead Police as they lead a multi-agency investigation into the sudden death of 7-year-old Tiana Russell of New Works district in Linstead, St. Catherine, who was pronounced dead at hospital on Monday, June 28.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 1:30 a.m., Tiana was taken to hospital by her father, who reported that he heard her struggling to breathe. The child was pronounced dead shortly after. The Police were summoned and several marks – suggestive of abuse – were seen on Tiana’s body. The body and her home were processed.

The Police are working diligently to have an early post mortem as the investigation proceeds.

Meanwhile, another child who resides with the couple is currently in the care of another adult relative.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist