Police Investigate Death of Woman Found in St Ann Home

Woman Found Dead in St Ann Home: Cave Valley police in St Ann are investigating the death of 55-year-old Gwendolyn Thompson, also known as ‘Pamela.
The discovery was made on Friday evening, after residents noticed a foul odor emanating from her Cascade district residence at around 6 p.m.
Responding to concerns, residents entered the premises, finding Thompson’s partially decomposed body on a bed. Law enforcement was promptly notified, and the remains were taken by a funeral home for a postmortem examination.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to unravel the circumstances surrounding Thompson’s tragic demise.