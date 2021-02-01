Police Investigate Death of Mt Salem Man, Killed in Westgate Hills

The Mount Salem police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man who was shot and killed by armed men inside a school compound, in Westgate Hills, St James, on Friday. January 29.

The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Chadwick Dryden, otherwise called ‘Chad’ unemployed of Coconut Calm, also in Mount Salem.

Reports by the police are that about 3:00 pm, Dryden was in the vicinity of a school in the upscale community of Westgate Hills, when he was chased by two men who drove to the scene in a motor car.

The men brandished handguns and chased Dryden unto the school compound, before opening fire hitting him multiple times to his upper body.

The wounded man fell in the schoolyard, while the men escaped from the scene in a waiting motor car.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body of the deceased removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.