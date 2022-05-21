Police Institute Investigations Into Alleged Lagos Powa Shop Fraud

The Nigerian Police Force in Abuja has ordered discrete investigations into the alleged fraud in sales and allocation of Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) shops.

This is coming on the heels of a publication in the media alleging that some shops belonging to POWA, were sold fraudulently to multiple buyers causing ruckus between the buyers, while the petitioners called for the Inspector-General’s of Police intervention.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, has been mandated to carry out thorough investigations into the matter, and come up with a detailed report,” Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement this morning, while urging aggrieved petitioners to remain calm as the Force will unravel, as well as ensure justice in the matter.

The Nigeria Police Force has, however, dissociated the wife of the IGP, and current President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Hajia Hajara Alkali Baba, and the Association from the allegation following the new POWA policy, upon her assumption of office, not to engage in, or take as priority, the construction or sales of market stalls, shops, and the likes.

Rather, the present POWA administration has vigorously focused on, and engaged in providing robust welfare packages for wives of police officers as well as widows and families of deceased police officers, and putting smiles on the faces of those in pains.

Reiterating that the published allegations were traced to the previous POWA administrations, the FPRO said, “The current administration was at no point in the know; neither was the activities brought to its notice or that of the Police authority.”

The Police Force Headquarters assured that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated and if meritorious, all persons complicit in the matter will be dealt with appropriately.

