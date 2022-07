Police Inspector Found Dead at Home in St Catherine

The body of a police inspector was discovered at his residence on Tuesday morning.

Dead is Enroy Madourie, a senior member who was assigned to the St Catherine Enhanced Security Measures division.

According to reports, Madourie’s body was found with a single gunshot wound inside his car, at home in Whitewater Meadows, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

The lawman’s firearm was found at the scene.