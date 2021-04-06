Police Impersonators Kills Elderly Man in Clarendon

Detectives attached to the Clarendon Police Division have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of an elderly man, who was shot and killed by armed men posing as police impersonators, who entered his home on Friday, April 2.

The deceased has been identified as 73-year-old Hanover Kent, otherwise called ‘Mitz’, a farmer of Barnes Pass, also in Clarendon.

Reports by the police are that about 9:30 pm, Kent was at home in Barnes Pass, Frankfield, Clarendon, with other family members, when he was called to the outside of his house by a group of men who identified themselves as police officers.

Immediately as he went outside, he was shot multiple times by the alleged police officers, who left the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.