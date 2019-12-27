Police identify St. Ann women killed in crash

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identities of the three St. Ann women who died in a motor vehicle collision along the Discovery Bay main road in the parish on Monday, December 23. The deceased are Lakeisha Harris, Neka Harris and 36-year-old Wendy McKain from Steer Town in St. Ann.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that about 4:30 PM, the driver of a Nissan Sunny motor car in which all the victims were passengers allegedly overtook a line of traffic, and collided with a Land Rover motor car that was traveling in the opposite direction.”

The passengers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing, the JCF added.