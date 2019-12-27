Police identify St. Ann women killed in crash

Three Women Killed In St Ann Crash
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identities of the three St. Ann women who died in a motor vehicle collision along the Discovery Bay main road in the parish on Monday, December 23. The deceased are Lakeisha Harris, Neka Harris and 36-year-old Wendy McKain from Steer Town in St. Ann.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that about 4:30 PM, the driver of a Nissan Sunny motor car in which all the victims were passengers allegedly overtook a line of traffic, and collided with a Land Rover motor car that was traveling in the opposite direction.”

The passengers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing, the JCF added.

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Crime: Teen, Taxi Operator On Housebreaking And Larceny Charges
Crime: Teen, Taxi Operator On Housebreaking And Larceny Charges
Crime: Graphic Artist On Fatal Shooting Charges
Crime: Graphic Artist On Fatal Shooting Charges
Offset Wants Many More Kids With Cardi B, Declares Andre 3000 Is His Biggest Inspiration
Offset Wants Many More Kids With Cardi B, Declares Andre 3000 Is His Biggest Inspiration
Crime: 24-Year-old Stabbed To Death On Christmas Day In Christiana, Manchester
Crime: 24-Year-old Stabbed To Death On Christmas Day In Christiana, Manchester
Crime: Fatal stabbing on christmas day in downtown kingston
Crime: Fatal stabbing on christmas day in downtown kingston
Police identify St. Ann women killed in crash
Police identify St. Ann women killed in crash

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....