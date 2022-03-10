Police Identify 4-Alleged Gunman Fatally Shot in Central Village

The St Catherine police have confirmed the identities of the four alleged gunmen who were fatally shot during a confrontation with the Police in Central Village, St Catherine, on Wednesday morning, March 9.

Dead are 16-year-old Deandre Channer, otherwise called ‘Little D’ a high school student of McGregor Gully, Mountain View in Kingston, 21-year-old Romario Brewster, otherwise called ‘Mari’ of 4 Burger Avenue, Rollington Town, Kingston, 24-year-old Patrick Brown, otherwise called ‘Welsh’ labourer of Zambia District, Central Village, St Catherine, and 22-year-old Nigel Adam’s, otherwise called ‘Baja’ or ‘Chuku’ unemployed of Sarah Street, Kingston 4.

The police also reported that Channer and Brewster are members of the Top Burgher Gully Gang and are prime suspects in the murder of Ricardo Taylor, who was shot and killed in Kingston East, on Wednesday, February 16, while Adams was being sought for murder and shooting in Kingston Central Police Division.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 2:00 am, a team of officers carried out an operation at a house located at a section of Central Village, called Zambia.

The lawmen further stated that upon approaching the premises, they were greeted with gunfire by the four men who were inside an unoccupied abandoned building.

The fire was returned and the four alleged gunmen were fatally shot during the process.