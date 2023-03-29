Police Identifies Clarendon Construction Workers Killed in Crawl, Hanover

The Hanover police have revealed that they have made a breakthrough into the identities of the two construction worker who were shot and killed at a house in Crawl district, Green Island, Hanover on Tuesday morning, March 28.
They have been identified as 28-year-old Romario Drummond, and 26-year-old Romaine Austin, both from Clarendon, but have been working in the parish for sometime.
Reports are that about 4:25am, the men who are employed as construction workers at a site in Green Island, were asleep at a house in Crawl district, when they were shot multiple times by armed men who kicked the door of the house open.
The Green Island police were summoned and upon arrival, the two men who were discovered lying in a pool of blood inside the board dwelling house, were transported to Noel Holmes Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Both deceased were positively identified later on Tuesday afternoon.