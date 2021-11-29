Police High Command Launches Investigation following JUTC Driver’s Arrest in Downtown Kingston

The police High Command has commenced a probe into an incident involving a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) driver and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force over the weekend.

According to reports, the JUTC driver was arrested after allegedly failing to heed instructions to move his vehicle from a specific location in the downtown area.

The incident has sparked outrage among JUTC drivers throughout the Corporate Area, who went on strike on Monday, alleging that their colleague had been abused by the police.

Cecil Thomas, the JUTC’s communication manager, confirmed the strike rumors. He also revealed that a meeting will take place between members of the JUTC and representatives of the police high command, who have stated that they will investigate the subject.

A video of the incident, which shows a group of cops taking the driver from a bus, has since been shared on social media.

Commuters could be heard asking why the bus driver was being removed from the vehicle.