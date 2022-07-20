Police Give Update On Murder Of UCU Student At Makerere

Police and other Intelligence agencies in Kampala continue to investigate the murder of Batunguura Bewate, a 27-year-old Law student of Uganda Christian University (UCU).

The incident occurred on July 14 this year during the final round of the Guild Presidential Campaigns, at Makerere University.

“The death of such a young University student embarking on adult life, is so devastating and painful for the family, friends, the universities and the public. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga.

The facts gathered indicate that the victim was fatally wounded by a blow from a broken glass bottle, which caused the sharp force injury, on the right side of the neck, after he was attacked near Nsibirwa Hall junction.

The victim rushed to the washrooms at Nsibirwa Hall, where his colleagues picked and transported him to the University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death was hemorrhagic shock following sharp force trauma.

“The incident remains under investigation by our Joint Specialist teams, part of which is to examine the possible linkages to aggressive behavior of both external groups ferried into the campaigns and the student brigades created from within the University,” Enanga said.

He adds: “So far, three suspects who include; Hon. Kabuye Frank, MP Kassanda, Ssekiddde Allan and Kabuurwa Muzafaru, are being charged to court, with incitement to violence, as we consolidate the facts surrounding the brutal murder of the victim.”

The police continue to trace all the other external perpetrators of violence who are still at large, with particular interest in student brigades of Northcote Revolutionary Army (NRA), RAT Guard Brigade (RGB) and Oxegeble Guard Brigade (OGB), who are reportedly always hired during political and social activities at the University.

He said the victim who had come to rally support for his former high school friend, Tukamushaba Justus, the Guild Presidential Candidate on FDC ticket was part of the North Coat Revolutionary Army that was guarding the FDC candidate.

The NUP candidate was being guarded by the RAT Guard Brigade that allegedly sparked violence as they were leaving the venue for the incoming FDC group.

The NRM candidate was being guarded by the Oxegeble Guard Brigade.

Enanga says The CCTV footages, other video footages and accounts from witnesses have enabled police to generate lists of perpetrators to the violence.