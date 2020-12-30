Police, FLA to be tough on illegal gun salutes

Jamaica News: Police and the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) say they will take strong action against persons involved in illegal so called “gun salutes”. The two bodies, in a joint statement, Wednesday, warned firearm holders to desist from the illegal practice of using their weapons to perform gun salutes.

They say the practice is particularly prevalent during the festive season. It has resulted in several persons either bei9ing killed or injured.

“The JCF will be vigilant in the prevention and investigation of any such reported cases and will fully support the FLA where licensed firearm holders are found to be in breach. Such firearm holders will be prosecuted for breaches of the Firearms Act if the weapon was used illegally,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, CEO of the FLA Shane Dalling, insists that the Authority will be taking a tough stance against licensed firearm holders who engage in such irresponsible and reckless activity. “Where the police and FLA investigators have proven that the breaches were committed, those licences will be revoked,” said Dalling.

The police are encouraging persons to report these incidents by sending a WhatsApp message, voice note or video recording to the JCF tipline at 876-591-5671, by calling the Firearm Liscencing Authority at 876-390-3946, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or visiting your nearest police station.