Police Enforcement Capability Bolstered

The enforcement ability of the Jamaica Constabulary Force received a
timely boost with the handing over of 3000 rugged e-ticketing machines in a ceremony at the
PSTEB Elletson Road Headquarters on Tuesday, December 19.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson noted
that the first injection of e-ticketing machines, which numbered 700, saw an exponential increase
in the number of traffic tickets issued. He cautioned the motoring public however, that the Police
would rather see a further improvement in the behaviour of motorists on the nation’s streets.
“What we hope to see is that we don’t have any reason to issue that many tickets, because traffic
tickets are optional to the person who receives them. You have a choice and the best choice is not
to do those things that are ticketable. Sometimes you have to exercise a little patience, especially
over this period,” he said.
The Commissioner also underscored the issue of road fatalities and urged persons to obey the
rules of the road at all times. Highlighting the issue of speeding, he said, “We don’t like to go to
scenes where we have these fatal accidents…mangled cars…destroyed lives…that’s what you are
really doing,” he said.
‘And for what?” the Major General Anderson questioned, “To get there 15 minutes earlier? It
does not make sense,” he concluded.
Commissioner Anderson gave the assurance that an increased number of police personnel has
already been deployed and the police are committed to keeping people safe. “We will be out there.
Our men and women are committed,” he said.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. The Honourable Horace Chang,
also spoke at the ceremony. He outlined that the new machines were labelled ‘rugged’ as they
were upgraded to make them operate more efficiently in the Jamaican weather.
The new machines will be managed by the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, which
is currently head by Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary McKenzie.