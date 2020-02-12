Police Dismiss Claims that Pregnant Woman Died During Abortion in Doctor’s Office

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Investigators currently probing the death of a female in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Monday, have dismissed claims that the victim died following an abortion at a medical doctor’s office in the parish.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

According to police reports, on Monday afternoon, an adult female who was pregnant visited the doctor’s office because she felt ill. While at the office, she developed cramps and during the process of being treated by the doctor, she became unresponsive.

The woman and her unborn child later died.

The police are awaiting a post-mortem examination result to determine the cause of the woman’s death.