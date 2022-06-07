Police Detain Camperdown High Schoolgirl After Finding Gun in School Bag

Police detained a 15-year-old Camperdown High School student after discovering a handgun in her school bag on Monday (June 6).

The teen was held, according to the police, after the vehicle she was in was stopped and searched, and a 9mm pistol with eleven 9mm rounds of ammo was discovered.

The driver of the vehicle has also been arrested, and another man who was traveling with them has eluded police and is being sought.

According to reports, around 4:30 p.m., members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) were performing a spot check near the intersection of Windward Road and Mountain View Avenue.

Reportedly, during the check, a Toyota Wish motorcar was signaled to pull over. The driver complied, however, a man immediately ran from the vehicle.

The vehicle and its occupants were then checked, and the firearm was discovered in the teen’s bag. She and the driver were both arrested. They have not yet been charged.