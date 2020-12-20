Police detain 22, charge two for illegal party

A woman and a 70- year-old man have been charged for their part in an illegal party in which
police detained 22 people and warned them for prosecution under the Disaster Risk
Management Act (DRMA). The Act is aimed at helping to restrict activities and to fight
COVID-19.
The accused are 58-year-old Christine Stone of Bay Farm Road, Kingston 20 and 70-year-
old Kenneth Campbell of Lissant Road, Kingston. Stone was charged for breaches of the
Spirit Licence Act and Campbell for breaching the Noise Abatement Act arising out of an
illegal party, Saturday, December 19.
Reports are that an illegal party was in session at McDonald Place, off Olympic Way in
Kingston 11. A joint operation was carried out between the hours of 3:00p.m. and 7:00p.m.
by police personnel from the Specialized Operations Branch ,Counter Terrorism and
Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC)and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), which
resulted in 22 persons being detained and warned for prosecution. Two pieces of sound
system equipment as well as 57 bottles of assorted spirit were seized.
The police continue to urge Jamaicans to report illegal parties scheduled to take place during
the festive season in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The JCF encourages
persons who are aware of any illegal parties or unapproved events being held, to tag them on
social media, direct message, or WhatsApp the information on advertised events to 876-591-
5671.