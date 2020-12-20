Police detain 22, charge two for illegal party

A woman and a 70- year-old man have been charged for their part in an illegal party in which

police detained 22 people and warned them for prosecution under the Disaster Risk

Management Act (DRMA). The Act is aimed at helping to restrict activities and to fight

COVID-19.

The accused are 58-year-old Christine Stone of Bay Farm Road, Kingston 20 and 70-year-

old Kenneth Campbell of Lissant Road, Kingston. Stone was charged for breaches of the

Spirit Licence Act and Campbell for breaching the Noise Abatement Act arising out of an

illegal party, Saturday, December 19.

Reports are that an illegal party was in session at McDonald Place, off Olympic Way in

Kingston 11. A joint operation was carried out between the hours of 3:00p.m. and 7:00p.m.

by police personnel from the Specialized Operations Branch ,Counter Terrorism and

Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC)and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), which

resulted in 22 persons being detained and warned for prosecution. Two pieces of sound

system equipment as well as 57 bottles of assorted spirit were seized.

The police continue to urge Jamaicans to report illegal parties scheduled to take place during

the festive season in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The JCF encourages

persons who are aware of any illegal parties or unapproved events being held, to tag them on

social media, direct message, or WhatsApp the information on advertised events to 876-591-

5671.