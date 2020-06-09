Police Corporal Charged with Murder

A police Corporal has been charged with murder in the death last September of a Kingston man.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) in a release Tuesday evening said Corporal Damion Auld was charged with the offence of murder following an investigation by and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). The file was sent for a ruling on April 29, 2020 and a decision received on May 6, 2020.

Corporal Auld was charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Odel Lambert at Connolley Avenue, Kingston 4 on September 7, 2019.

Corporal Auld appeared before the Kingston & St. Andrew Parish Court. He will return to court on Thursday, June 11, 2020, for a bail application hearing. The officer was bound over, but not remanded.