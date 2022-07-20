Police Constable Shot Dead in Spanish Town

A police officer was brutally murdered in Johnson Pen community, Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Tuesday, July 19.

Dead is 31-year-old Jermaine Brown, who was assigned to the Spanish Town Police Station.

Brown reportedly drove to the community on Tuesday around 4:50 p.m., when he was attacked by armed men who shot him multiple times.

He died instantly.

The High Command extended heartfelt condolences to the murdered constable’s family, friends, and colleagues. The Force says it is dedicated to carrying out a comprehensive and in-depth inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Constable Brown’s death.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is urged to call Crime Stop at (311), Police 119 in an emergency, or the nearest police station.