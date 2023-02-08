Police Constable Charged with Rape and Abduction

A St Elizabeth police Constable has been charged with Rape and Abduction stemming from an incident which occurred in Black River, St Elizabeth on Monday, January 30.
He has been identified as Constable Alwayne Hill, and he had been charged with Rape, Grievous Sexual Assault, Forcible Abduction, Corruptly Soliciting and Simple Larceny.
Reports are that between the hours of 10:00pm and 10:30pm, Hill and three other officers were on duty in Black River area when they stopped a female motorist.
The officers informed the female that they were conducting a vehicle spot check and that she had committed a breach of the road traffic act.
Constable Hill then allegedly solicited money from the woman in exchange for not prosecuting her, and upon agreeing to pay the cash over to the police officer, the motorist was taken to a automated teller machine at a supermarket and allegedly sexually assaulted behind the supermarket.
The victim made a report to the Black River police and following an investigation, Hill and the other three officers were taken into custody.
A case file was submitted to the office of the DPP which made a ruling that Hill should be charged.