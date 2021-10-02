Police Constable Charged with Manslaughter after Four Years

A police officer has been charged with manslaughter, following the fatal shooting of a man in Kingston four years ago.

Following his appearance in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, Police Constable Davian Allen was granted bail in the amount of $500,000.

Joseph Brown was fatally shot on March 23, 2017 in the vicinity of Bond Street and Spanish Town Road, Kingston 14.

Following the incident, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) launched an investigation.

It was later ruled by the Director of Public Prosecutions that Allen should be charged.