Police Confirm that Contract Killer who Shot NCB Employee in Trelawny, has Been Apprehended

Andrea Lowe Garwood
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St James police have confirmed that the man implicated in the shooting of the NCB employee in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Sunday morning, has been apprehended.

Reports are that, the accused who is said to be a hired hit-man, turned himself over to the Freeport police a short while ago in the company of his Attorney.

Yesterday afternoon, the police had confirmed that three other men, one who is the step-son of the victim, were also taken into custody.

Reports from the police are that about 10:30 am, the victim 50-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood, of Stone Brook Manor in Trelawny, and employed to the National Commercial Bank in Montego Bay, St James, was at church with other members at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church located along Market Street, in Falmouth, Trelawny, when a man entered the place of Worship posing as a visitor.

The man reportedly sat in a seat behind Lowe-Garwood, before he brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting her multiple times to her upper body.

The gunman ran from the church and escaped in a waiting motor car, while Lowe-Garwood was rushed to the Falmouth hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....