Police Confirm that Contract Killer who Shot NCB Employee in Trelawny, has Been Apprehended

The St James police have confirmed that the man implicated in the shooting of the NCB employee in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Sunday morning, has been apprehended.

Reports are that, the accused who is said to be a hired hit-man, turned himself over to the Freeport police a short while ago in the company of his Attorney.

Yesterday afternoon, the police had confirmed that three other men, one who is the step-son of the victim, were also taken into custody.

Reports from the police are that about 10:30 am, the victim 50-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood, of Stone Brook Manor in Trelawny, and employed to the National Commercial Bank in Montego Bay, St James, was at church with other members at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church located along Market Street, in Falmouth, Trelawny, when a man entered the place of Worship posing as a visitor.

The man reportedly sat in a seat behind Lowe-Garwood, before he brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting her multiple times to her upper body.

The gunman ran from the church and escaped in a waiting motor car, while Lowe-Garwood was rushed to the Falmouth hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.