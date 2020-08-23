Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID 19

The Jamaica Constabulary Force in a press release a few moments ago has confirmed that its commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has tested positive for COVID1 9 and is now in self-isolation.

According to the release General Anderson suffered from mild flu like symptoms and sought medical advice. He was then tested for COVID 19 and on August 22 he was notified that the test yielded a positive result.

As a precaution, all his contacts and staff members are now in quarantine and await testing. The commissioner is said to be in good spirits as his symptoms are mild.