Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID 19

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Jamaica Constabulary Force in a press release a few moments ago has confirmed that its commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has tested positive for COVID1 9 and is now in self-isolation.

According to the release General Anderson suffered from mild flu like symptoms and sought medical advice. He was then tested for COVID 19 and on August 22 he was notified that the test yielded a positive result.

As a precaution, all his contacts and staff members are now in quarantine and await testing. The commissioner is said to be in good spirits as his symptoms are mild.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....