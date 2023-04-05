Police Commissioner Says Jamaica Recorded 22 Per Cent Reduction in Major Crimes, Since the Start of 2023

Commissioner of police Major General Antony Anderson has reported that Jamaica has recorded a 22 percent reduction in all major crimes since the start of January, 2023.
The Police Commissioner said at the ending of March, the Jamaica Constabulary Force statistis shows that murders are down by 21 per cent, and shootings down by a even greater margin of 13 per cent.
Anderson added that break-ins are down by 11 per cent, and that the country however, continues to see a shift in the attribution of murders, such as the reduction in gang related murders relative to interpersonal conflicts.
He said since the start of the year, Gang conflicts accounted for 67 per cent of the murder in Jamaica, while interpersonal conflicts accounted for 22 per cent.
