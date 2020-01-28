Police Clamped Down on Drug Dealers in Negril

Ten persons have been arrested and charged by the Negril police for possession of drugs in Negril, Westmoreland as the officers carrying their duties to stamp out the sale of drugs to tourists.

The operations started on January 16 and continued over the weekend.

In the meantime, one man is on the run and being sought by the police for illegally offering horseback riding service to tourists on the famous seven-mile Negril beach.

The animal has been impounded by the police, while the rider escaped by swimming off into the sea when he was reportedly accosted by the police.

Among those arrested and charged is a man whom the police said was held with approximately three ounces of ganja on the beach.

Superintendent Robert Gordon said the man, whose name was not released, is a repeat offender who was taken before the court, fined, and released.

“He has been arrested on a number of occasions before [but] it has become a habit for him to be engaging in those activities,” Superintendent Gordon stressed.

All ten persons to appear in court at a later date.