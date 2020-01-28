Police Clamped Down on Drug Dealers in Negril

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Ten persons have been arrested and charged by the Negril police for possession of drugs in Negril, Westmoreland as the officers carrying their duties to stamp out the sale of drugs to tourists.

The operations started on January 16 and continued over the weekend.

In the meantime, one man is on the run and being sought by the police for illegally offering horseback riding service to tourists on the famous seven-mile Negril beach.

The animal has been impounded by the police, while the rider escaped by swimming off into the sea when he was reportedly accosted by the police.

Among those arrested and charged is a man whom the police said was held with approximately three ounces of ganja on the beach.

Superintendent Robert Gordon said the man, whose name was not released, is a repeat offender who was taken before the court, fined, and released.

“He has been arrested on a number of occasions before [but] it has become a habit for him to be engaging in those activities,” Superintendent Gordon stressed.

 

All ten persons to appear in court at a later date.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Rapper Lexii Alijai, 21, Cause of Death Revealed to Be a Fatal Mix of Drugs and Alcohol
Rapper Lexii Alijai, 21, Cause of Death Revealed to Be a Fatal Mix of Drugs and Alcohol
Photos of sections of The Cayman Islands due to the massive earthquake that hit parts of the Caribbean
Photos of sections of The Cayman Islands due to the massive earthquake that hit parts of the Caribbean
Tsunami Warning Issued for Jamaica
Tsunami Warning Issued for Jamaica
Video: Massive Earthquake shook Jamaica
Video: Massive Earthquake shook Jamaica
Police Clamped Down on Drug Dealers in Negril
Police Clamped Down on Drug Dealers in Negril
Jamaica: Emergency Press Conference on Reports of a Patient at UWI Hospital with the Corona Virus
Jamaica: Emergency Press Conference on Reports of a Patient at UWI Hospital with the Corona Virus
Sasso, McMaster and Phang Sang Atop Driftwood Sporting Clays
Sasso, McMaster and Phang Sang Atop Driftwood Sporting Clays
Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Jamaica
Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Jamaica
Dean of Discipline at Cornwall College Assaulted, Classes Suspended
Dean of Discipline at Cornwall College Assaulted, Classes Suspended

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....