Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery

A 26-year-old man arrested and charged by the officers attached to the St. Ann Division with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery with aggravation.

The suspect is identified as Oshane Swaby, a labourer, of Green Bay, Steer Town in St. Ann.

It is reported by the police that Swaby’s arrest in relation to an incident which occurred at Mammee Bay in the parish on Tuesday, December 17, when the complainants were touring sections of the parish. At about 3:00 pm, they were robbed of belongings including cell phones, watches and other items at gunpoint.

A report was made to the St. Ann Police. During investigations, Swaby was arrested and later charged after he was positively identified in an identification parade.

He is to appear in court at a later date.