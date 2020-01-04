Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery

Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A 26-year-old man arrested and charged by the officers attached to the St. Ann Division with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery with aggravation.

The suspect is identified as Oshane Swaby, a labourer, of Green Bay, Steer Town in St. Ann.

It is reported by the police that Swaby’s arrest in relation to an incident which occurred at Mammee Bay in the parish on Tuesday, December 17, when the complainants were touring sections of the parish. At about 3:00 pm, they were robbed of belongings including cell phones, watches and other items at gunpoint.

A report was made to the St. Ann Police. During investigations, Swaby was arrested and later charged after he was positively identified in an identification parade.

He is to appear in court at a later date.

 

Marc Lodge – News Reporter

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Utility Pole Brought Down by a Truck Resulted in Traffic Delays In Montego Bay
Utility Pole Brought Down by a Truck Resulted in Traffic Delays In Montego Bay
Homemade Gun Seized by Police in St Ann
Homemade Gun Seized by Police in St Ann
Cops charged a Man at party with illegal firearm possession
Cops charged a Man at party with illegal firearm possession
Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery
Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery
Two Trelawny men charged by the police for illegal firearm
Two Trelawny men charged by the police for illegal firearm
Brunch at the Mainland China Restaurant for Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang
Brunch at the Mainland China Restaurant for Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....