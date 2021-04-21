Police Charge Four Gunmen, Who Were Held in High Speed Chase, in Kingston

The Kingston Central police have charged four alleged gunmen, who were held following a high-speed chase, at the intersection of Law Street and Georges Lane, in the parish, on Friday, April 16.

Those charged have been identified as 28-year-old Toussaint Baker of Clovery Road, 26-year-old Renardo McLeod of Lissat Road, 28-year-old Kentice Williston of Park Lane, and 27-year-old Steven Boreland, otherwise called ‘Birdie’, of Queens Street, all in Kingston.

Reports by the police are that about 6:00 pm, a team of officers were on patrol in downtown Kingston, when they heard loud explosions and went to investigate.

Upon their arrival, they saw a Toyota ProBox motor car leaving the scene and were informed that the men on board had opened fire on a group of persons in the area.

The police gave chase and discovered that the vehicle had a government registration plate. The police chased the vehicle to a section of the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway, where the police officers slammed into the getaway car, to get the vehicle to stop.

The vehicle crashed against a utility pole, and the lawmen managed to apprehended all four gunmen.

A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of one Smith and Wesson Springfield pistol containing three live 9mm rounds of ammunition, and one Glock 17 pistol containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

All four gunmen were arrested and subsequently charged.