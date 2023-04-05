The Hanover police are appealing to members of the public for assistance in their investigation surrounding the gruesome murder of a 18-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was discovered in a canefield on Friday, March 31, a week after she went missing in Green Island, Hanover.
The decomposed body of Tecia Hall, was discovered in a canefield in March Town, Green Island, following a five day search by residents and the police.
The victim’s mother, Shafay Stewart, told reporters that she last spoke to her daughter on Saturday night, and she informed her that she was going home.
Stewart further stated that early Sunday morning, her son told her to give Tecia a call, and informed her that she did not come home as promised.
The mother said she call her cellphone several times, but all the calls went unanswered, and on Sunday morning she reported her missing to the police.
Stewart also made mention that for a while she was not suspicious of anything, because it was her daughter’s habit to sometimes leave the yard for days without anyone knowing her whereabouts.
The one week search ended in grief and pain when Tecia’s body was discovered in the canefield at a section of March Town called, Kilmarnock on Friday evening.
Following the gruesome discovered, the Hanover police say they have not gotten any leads into her death, and are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that could assist in their investigation, to immediately contact the police at 876-956-9200, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
1 thought on “Police Calls on Residents for Assistance to Apprehend Men Behind Murder of 18-Year-Old Girl in Green Island, Hanover”
Pingback: Police appeal to residents for help in apprehending murder of 18-year-old girl on Green Island in Hannover – kodaktravel