Police Arrest five more suspects in Operation Transportation Streamline

Operatives from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB)
and the Criminal Investigation Branch (CTOC) continued their crackdown on extortion against
public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators as part of Operation Transportation Streamline on
October 27, 2023. Five more persons were arrested in Downtown, Kingston, for suspicion of
extortion and breaches of the Road Traffic Act. These arrests bring the total arrested so far to 21.
Operation Transportation Streamline, which was launched on September 4, 2023, is a joint
initiative involving the Police, Transport Authority, and Island Traffic Authority. The operation is
aimed at addressing a number of issues in the PPV industry, including extortion, overcharging,
vehicular defects, and undisciplined driving.
Since the start of the operation, over 60 persons have been arrested and charged for overcharging
passengers. Over 50 registration plates have been removed for vehicular defects, and persons
charged. Over 1000 traffic tickets have also been issued to undisciplined PPV operators.
The Police are urging members of the public to report incidents of extortion of any sort to the
Police. Reports can be made to Crime Stop at 311, Police Emergency at 119, or the PSTEB Tip
Line at (876) 591 5671.