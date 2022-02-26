Police allegedly Rape ex-girlfriend, granted bail

Twenty-four-year-old Nick Dennis, a Police Constable who appeared before the Corporate Area Gun Court on Rape and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition charges, was granted bail in the sum of $250-000.

Constable Dennis is alleged to have gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home and allegedly held her at gunpoint, after which he forcefully had sex with her.

It is also alleged that the accused then threatened the female with his service firearm, that he would shoot her if he caught her with any other man.

The cop was offered bail following an appeal from his attorney, Peter Champagne.