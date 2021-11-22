Poice Name Wanted Man In Relation To Teen’s Death

November 21, 2021-Lawmen from the Kingston Eastern Police Division are urging 46-year-old Glenford Henry, whose last known address is Lincoln Road, Kingston 16, to turn himself in to the Police immediately.

Henry is wanted by the Police in relation to the Murder of his 16-year-old grandniece, SorikaPicart, on Cumberland Avenue, in Kingston 16 on Saturday, November 20. He is also wanted for Shooting with Intent andthe injury of a woman in the same incident.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Glenford Henry is asked to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-4200, Police 119 emergency number, Crime stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.