PNP Says it was Getting Rid of Councillor who has Gone to JLP

The People’s National Party (PNP) says it was not surprised that Councillor Faith Sampson crossed the floor of the Manchester Municipal Corporation (MMC) to the JLP side at today’s Council Meeting.

At the same time, the JLP said it welcomed Mrs Sampson with whom discussions had been taking place since last week.

The PNP said that on Monday, it had informed the Councillor of the John’s Hall Division that she would be replaced as the Party’s candidate for the John’s Hall Division in Manchester North West. The PNP said this is what has led to her decision today to change party affiliation.

In a statement, the Party said the three-term councillor had been declining in support and favourability, and a recent internal assessment confirmed that her candidacy would present a challenge for the upcoming local government election, due in November. The Party said it met with Councillor Sampson on Monday, July 6, 2020, and the divisional executive on Tuesday, when she resigned from the Party.

The PNP said it was, therefore, not surprised that this morning she wrote to the Mayor of Mandeville, Councillor Donovan Mitchell, indicating her change of affiliation to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).