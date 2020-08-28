PNP General Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson has tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Robinson is also a PNP candidate for South East St Andrew.

The PNP General Secretary said he is now in isolation and “I will not take part physically in the rest of the General Election campaign.”

Mr. Robinson said he had felt “signs of tiredness” and took the COVID-19 test. He said he was first told the test was negative, but he was later told it was positive. A second test turned out positive.

“Since experiencing symptoms, I have avoided contact with the Party’s campaign leadership and stopped direct campaign activities in my constituency,” Mr. Robinson said in a release.

He said he is in self-isolation at home and working from there.

I am currently physically fine and feeling ok.