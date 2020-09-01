PNP cuts JLP lead — Poll

The People’s National Party’s (PNP’s) support among voters has risen

between the last two polls, cutting the gap the Jamaica Labour Party

(JLP) enjoyed.

The latest poll showed support for the JLP at 37% and the PNP at

25%. This rating came when electors were asked which party they

would vote for.

The PNP’s numbers increased by five percentage points as in the

previous Poll they got only 20% support of those surveyed, compared

to 36% for the JLP. The JLP’s support increased one percentage

point.

Those who said they were not sure who they would vote for declined

from 23% to 19%. Those saying they would not vote dropped one

point from 20% to 19% in the latest poll.

The latest Poll was conducted by Don Anderson for the Gleaner/RJR

Group August 21 to 24.