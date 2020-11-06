PNP Chairman and General Secretary not endorsing any candidate

Two senior officers of the People’s National Party (PNP) are

insisting that they have not declared support for either of the

two candidates contesting the Party’s Presidential elections.

Chairman of the Party, Fitz Jackson and General Secretary,

Julian Robinson in a joint statement said they will remain

scrupulously impartial in the run up to the race Sunday, even

though they were “entitled to vote” for the candidate of their

choice.

The two issued a joint statement Thursday responding to what

they said were reports that they had issued endorsements of

either Lisa Hanna or Mark Golding.

According to the statement, they said “we believe it is

necessary to issue this reaffirmation in the interest of the

integrity of the election process as well as our own integrity.”

They said it was important that they

Should be impartial in the exercise of their duties.