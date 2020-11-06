Two senior officers of the People’s National Party (PNP) are
insisting that they have not declared support for either of the
two candidates contesting the Party’s Presidential elections.
Chairman of the Party, Fitz Jackson and General Secretary,
Julian Robinson in a joint statement said they will remain
scrupulously impartial in the run up to the race Sunday, even
though they were “entitled to vote” for the candidate of their
choice.
The two issued a joint statement Thursday responding to what
they said were reports that they had issued endorsements of
either Lisa Hanna or Mark Golding.
According to the statement, they said “we believe it is
necessary to issue this reaffirmation in the interest of the
integrity of the election process as well as our own integrity.”
They said it was important that they
Should be impartial in the exercise of their duties.
PNP Chairman and General Secretary not endorsing any candidate
Two senior officers of the People’s National Party (PNP) are
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us