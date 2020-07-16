PNP calls on Tufton to clarify social media allegations

The People’s National Party (PNP) says Dr Tufton must clarify allegations in social media that it says may relate to operations of the Ministry.

McKoy’s News reported earlier this week that there were widely circulating allegations about Dr Tufton’s personal life and that the Health Minister has said he would be consulting his lawyers about the matter.

The allegations are of a personal nature about his life but some of those making the link the behaviour to Ministerial conduct or decisions.

In a statement Thursday morning, the Opposition spokesman on Health, Dr. Morais Guy said the PNP has taken note of “a series of allegations being circulated across social media that have implicated the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton” and names the CEO of an agency that does work for the Health Ministry.

the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Market Me Jamaica, a full-service communications agency.

Dr. Guy said if there is any truth to these allegations an investigation was necessary to ascertain “whether Minister Tufton used his position as the portfolio Minister to steer or influence, in part or whole,” contracts awarded to a company that Dr. Guy names in his release.