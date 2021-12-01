PNP Announce New Appointments

 The People’s National Party (PNP) president, Mark Golding, has appointed Michael Phillips and Lisa Hanna to the Executive Council of their political party.

 This announcement was made at their annual meeting via Zoom on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

 While Golding was at the meeting, he also announced that he was appointing Natalie Neita Garvey as an Officer Pro Tempore of the party for the 2021/2022 political year. He was allowed to do this as he exercised the power given to him by the Annual Conference.

 Neita-Garvey will be tasked to build constituency teams, including the identification of resource persons to strengthen constituency organizations.

 Golding says these appointments will strengthen the preparation of the PNP readiness for the impending local government elections.

