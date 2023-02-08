PNP Activist Gunned Down Outside Her Gate in Gregory Park

The Portmore police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was shot and killed outside her gate in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday February 7.
She has been identified as 52-year-old Diana Griffiths a shop keeper and People’s National Party political activist of Gregory Park.
Reports are that about 9;30am Griffiths was sitting outside her gate when she was approached by two armed men, who opened fire hitting her multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Griffiths was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.