PNP Activist Franklyn Paisley Murdered in Clarendon

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): PNP Activist Franklyn Paisley Murdered A businessman was shot and killed at his home in Clarendon on Tuesday night, December 17.

He has been identified as 63-year-old Franklyn Paisley, otherwise called “Lucky”.  Paisley is also said to be a People’s National Party (PNP) activist.

Reports are that about 7.15 p.m., Paisley was entering his vehicle at his home in York Town, Clarendon, when he was ambushed by a group of armed men who shot multiple times.

The police were alerted and Paisley was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

