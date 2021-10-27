PM Urges Continued Vigilance Against COVID-19

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that even though the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rates are trending downwards, the population should remain vigilant against the virus.

Speaking with reporters during a recent vaccination mobilisation tour in Clarendon, the Prime Minster noted that whenever the COVID-19 rates decrease, persons tend to feel that the country is out of danger and relax the infection prevention and control measures.

“We are observing that Jamaicans are once again starting to relax, but the potential for another wave exists, and the warning signs are being sound by the scientists and health professionals, who monitor these events,” he said.

Stressing that Jamaicans should not become complacent, Mr. Holness said that what is required is a high level of vigilance by wearing masks, sanitising of hands regularly, practising physical distancing, and “most importantly, taking the vaccines”.

“There is this false view that if the infection rate is low, and the positivity rate is low, then we are all protected, that is not the case. The only persons who are protected when we remove the measures are those persons who are vaccinated,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that part of the danger, when persons refuse to take the vaccines, is that they become a potential reservoir for the virus to mutate.

He pointed out that when a new variant emerges, even persons who were protected against an old variant become vulnerable.

“Let us all come out of this pandemic, so that we can return to a new and better normal,” the Prime Minister urged.

“The Government has scaled up the facilities for vaccines, we have brought on board the private sector, we have mobile facilities, so access is not an issue. Don’t wait until there is another wave, or until you get ill. Just do the wise thing,” he said.