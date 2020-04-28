PM says those responsible for Jodian’s death must be held accountable

Government says that those responsible for the death of Jodian Fearon must be held to account. Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the resources of the Government must be provided to assist in getting to a full understanding of what happened leading to the young mother’s death Friday, April 24.

Mr. Holness was speaking at a digital press conference now taking place.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton had announced Sunday that he had ordered a thorough investigation into events surrounding the death of Jodian Fearon.

The twenty-three-year-old Fearon died Friday after a distressing encounter in the health system in which, within hours, during labour she was in contact with four hospitals. She was finally delivered at Spanish Town Hospital after which she was transferred, because of complications, to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) where she died.

There has been outrage in the society over reports of what happened.

In opening the press briefing, Mr. Holness said the issue was “most upsetting and personally upsetting to me.”

He said the duty of care owed to Jodian Fearon was not executed.

Mr. Holness said the police had commenced their investigation to see if anyone was criminally negligent.

He said the public was appalled and angry.

He said, “We must all seek to protect lives.” Mr. Holness said: “A strong message must be sent from all levels of Government that this incident does not reflect the Government’s position.”

Mr. Holness said the full force of the state and all its resources must be made available to get to the bottom of this.

He said the nature of the Government’s investigation would be decided by tomorrow on the advice of the Attorney General.