Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that the Government is prioritising the
distribution of tablets to students in need in order to ensure that they can access online
learning.
He said he is aware of the challenges being faced by many families, noting that in
some cases, several children in a household are sharing one device – usually a mobile
phone.
The Prime Minister was addressing a ceremony for the handover of devices under
the Tablets in Schools Programme, at the Seaward Primary and Junior High School in
Olympic Way, St. Andrew, on Tuesday, November 4, in his constituency.
The Government, through e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam), is distributing 40,000
tablets to primary-school students who are beneficiaries under the Programme of
Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH). However, several parents have
said the schools their children attend are unable to give them specific dates for
distribution/
The Prime Minister asked parents and students who have not yet got tablets to be
patient as the supply chain had been disrupted and the tablets had to be imported.
PM says Gov’t pushing tablet distribution
