PM says Gov’t pushing tablet distribution

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that the Government is prioritising the

distribution of tablets to students in need in order to ensure that they can access online

learning.

He said he is aware of the challenges being faced by many families, noting that in

some cases, several children in a household are sharing one device – usually a mobile

phone.

The Prime Minister was addressing a ceremony for the handover of devices under

the Tablets in Schools Programme, at the Seaward Primary and Junior High School in

Olympic Way, St. Andrew, on Tuesday, November 4, in his constituency.

The Government, through e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam), is distributing 40,000

tablets to primary-school students who are beneficiaries under the Programme of

Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH). However, several parents have

said the schools their children attend are unable to give them specific dates for

distribution/

The Prime Minister asked parents and students who have not yet got tablets to be

patient as the supply chain had been disrupted and the tablets had to be imported.