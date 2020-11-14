PM saddened over killing of warder

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the death of Correctional Officer, Jimel Westley, at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre on Friday.

Mr Westley was reportedly stabbed by an inmate with a makeshift ice pick as he carried out a locking down of the cells at the correctional facility in Spanish Town. He died while in surgery at hospital.

“I was deeply saddened when I learnt of Jimel’s death while in the line of duty. Words are insufficient to convey my sympathies. I pray for strength for his family and his colleagues in the Department of Correctional Services who are grieving an unimaginable loss at this time.” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister said it was a tragedy that a detainee was able to fashion an instrument that took the life of an Officer doing his job.