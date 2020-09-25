PM Saddened By Killing Of Soldier

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he is profoundly saddened by the killing of Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Private Ren-Neil King in the line of duty last night.

Private King was part of a joint military and police team conducting a counter narcotics operation in Milk River Clarendon.

According the Prime Minister, based on reports, Private King was shot approximately 7:30 last evening when his team discovered a large quantity of drugs.

“While seizing the contraband in the marshes of the Milk River area the soldiers came under heavy gunfire from criminals in a boat which had approached. It was discovered after that Private King was shot in the head. He was airlifted to the May Pen hospital then to the UHWI in Kingston where he died this morning,” the Prime Minister’s statement said

Mr Holness said “We are now seeing worrying signs where these criminals are brazen enough to attack and challenge our security forces. This is a deeply troubling turn in our fight against crime. An attack on our security forces is an attack on the State, an attack against the safety and security of each and every citizen in Jamaica.” He expressed condolences to the family of the soldier.