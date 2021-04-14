PM Promises Financial Support for the Entertainment Sector amid Covid Lock-down Measures

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has revealed that the entertainment industry is set to receive some financial support from the government as the lock-down of the sector continues.

This, as the country fights to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While speaking in Parliament Tuesday, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the sector has been suffering while many have lost significant resources.

He said “I do plan to call in the leaders of the industry … We want to have an engagement because we see our music and our culture as a part of our economic recovery.”

While noting that public gatherings are “usually the ground zero of spreads”, he said government is looking at measures used in other countries, such as New Zealand, to enable the holding of entertainment events.

He told entertainment stakeholders to use the time to plan for reopening their businesses, which he said would see significant boom when restrictions are lifted.