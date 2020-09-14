PM, Opposition Leader and Jagger hail Toots

Tributes continue to roll in following the death of Fredrick ‘Toots’ Hibbert,

Reggae icon who died on Friday. Among those paying tribute are Prime

Minister Andrew Holness, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips and musician

Mick Jagger.

Toots was 77 and died less than two weeks after he was hospitalized. After a

long break from the Jamaica Festival Song Contest that was one of the events

propelling him into public acclaim, Toots entered this year’s Contest at the end

of July.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness in his tribute calls Toots a legend and said his

death “represents a loss to the musical landscaper.”

Mr Holness said: “'Toots' was a soul rocker and a stellar performer having

brought recognition to Jamaica through the iconic band, 'Toots and the Maytals'.

He was certainly one of Jamaica’s finest artistes who will never be forgotten."

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said one of the most profound and

thoughtful influencers of Jamaican music.

He said: “Toots captured the true spirit of the people in their urban and rural

settings, and registered their range of experiences through his music. In tunes

like ‘Sweet and Dandy’, ‘54-46’, ‘Pressure Drop’ and others, he understood

what it meant to be Jamaican, chronicling our joys, struggles, pressures and the

very essence of Jamaicaness.”

And Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones mentioned his first hearing ‘Pressure

drops’ which he said was a big moment. “[Toots] had such a powerful voice and

on stage he always gave the audience his total energy.”