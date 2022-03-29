PM Holness to Depart for Washington DC




Prime Minister Andrew Holness will depart the island this afternoon for a working visit in Washington DC, United States.

During his visit, he is expected to meet with high level officials within the US Government. He will also have discussions with the Diaspora.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to the island on April 3, 2022.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang will be in charge of Government.

 

For more information please contact:

Ms Kimberley McLeod

Communications Director

Office of the Prime Minister
Tel: +1 (876) 276 – 5322 (m)

 

 

WRITTEN BY: OFFICE OF THE PRIM MINISTER

SOURCE: JIS news

