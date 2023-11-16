PM Holness Shares Highlights from His Visit to Saudi Arabia; Jamaicans React

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness is making political strides by strengthening the island’s connections with other countries. He is currently in Saudi Arabia as Jamaica, among other Caricom group members, was invited to Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.
The invitation was extended by His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, for the inaugural Caricom-Saudi Arabia summit.
In a social media post, Holness stated that he was warmly welcomed upon arrival at the King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region, His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.
The Prime Minister said, “Jamaica continues to pursue investment and partnership opportunities for our national development…”
The reactions from fellow Jamaicans to his address were somewhat divided as some believed him to be doing good for the country of Jamaica, while others did not agree with this view. One individual pointed out, “That is it work and vote for what benefit the country Israel and Hamas war is not ours… and I say that without apology,” while another individual spoke up to say, “No please DON’T. Saying this from a political scientist perspective.”
