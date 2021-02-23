PM Holness remembers Daddy U-Roy…Dancehall Pioneer to be buried March 28

Prime Minster Andrew Holness visited the family of Ewart Beckford better known as “Daddy U Roy,” to personally offer his condolences.

The Prime Minister in a statement, said Daddy U Roy was a giant in Dancehall and Reggae.

Mr Holness also said the entertainer’s life and work have resulted in the rich legacy he has left behind for generations to emulate.

The Prime Minster said Daddy U Roy will be greatly remembered for his unique contribution to our music and his far reaching musical impact on the world.

Daddy U Roy, seen as the Godfather of Dancehall and creator of toasting, died at the University Hospital of the West Indies last week from an undisclosed illness.

He’ll be buried on March 28 and his body will lie in state at the National Arena on March 25 so that the public can say their final farewells to the beloved singer.