PM Holness Hails Butch as ‘Jamaican icon’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has paid tribute to Gordon Butch Stewart who died Monday night in the US as a “Jamaican icon and businessman of the highest order.” Here is the prime Minister’s full statement:

Gordon 'Butch' Stewart is dead

Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart is dead

It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the passing of one of Jamaica’s most brilliant, innovative and transformative business minds, the Honourable Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart OJ, CD, Hon. LLD.

Butch Stewart is a Jamaican icon and businessman of the highest order. He was a nationalist who truly and deeply loved his country. He is known for his strong business acumen and legendary philanthropy.

Indeed, he was a towering figure in Jamaica. He created the globally recognised Sandals brand, impacted local and regional tourism, contributed significantly to brand Jamaica through his involvement in tourism, his leadership of Air Jamaica, and his contribution to business and the economy.

Butch was a man way ahead of his time, he had an eye for details and his ability to market and deliver world class service in any endeavor was tremendously distinctive. He was an extraordinary human being with an unwavering commitment to the social good. He has left his unmistakeable mark across the region and the world and we shall miss him dearly.

I send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the thousands of employees whose lives he no doubt personally impacted. This loss is not just Jamaica’s, it is the Caribbean’s.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....