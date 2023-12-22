PM Holness and Wife Present as Senator Matthew Samuda Ties the Knot

Jamaican Senator and Minister without Portfolio Mathew Samuda has tied the knot with Natalie Chin.
Chin is the deputy managing director of the Jamaica Observer.
The couple exchanged vows on December 16 at a private ceremony attended by family and friends in Greenwich, Irish Town, St. Andrew.
Members of the Jamaican cabinet attended the nuptials in support of Senator Samuda, who was appointed a cabinet member on the advice of Prime Minister Andrew Holness in 2020.
Prime Minister Holness and his wife, Member of the House of Representatives Juliet Holness, were also in attendance at the lavish wedding.
Juliet donned a feathered olive chiffon dress for the occasion, while the prime minister wore a striped blue suit.
The bride and groom also opted for blue; Samuda wore a blue Calvin Klein suit, while Chin stunned her soon-to-be husband as she walked up the aisle to Hailey Reinhart’s cover of Can’t Help Falling in Love in a pastel arctic blue duchess satin bustier full-circle princess gown with a deep v-cut and cathedral-length white veil.
See the photos below.